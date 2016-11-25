Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, November 25
Freiburg 1 RB Leipzig 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 RB Leipzig 12 9 3 0 27 10 30
2 Bayern Munich 11 7 3 1 24 7 24
3 Borussia Dortmund 11 6 3 2 26 12 21
4 Cologne 11 6 3 2 18 8 21
5 Hoffenheim 11 5 6 0 20 13 21
6 Hertha Berlin 11 6 3 2 17 10 21
7 Eintracht Frankfurt 11 6 3 2 16 9 21
8 Mainz 11 5 2 4 21 20 17
9 Bayer Leverkusen 11 5 1 5 18 18 16
10 Freiburg 12 5 0 7 16 24 15
11 Schalke 04 11 4 2 5 14 12 14
12 FC Augsburg 11 3 3 5 10 14 12
13 Borussia Moenchengladbach 11 3 3 5 11 17 12
14 VfL Wolfsburg 11 2 3 6 9 14 9
15 SV Darmstadt 98 11 2 2 7 10 21 8
16 Werder Bremen 11 2 1 8 13 29 7
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 11 1 2 8 8 21 5
18 Hamburg SV 11 0 3 8 6 25 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 26
Cologne v FC Augsburg (1430)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hoffenheim (1430)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund (1430)
FC Ingolstadt 04 v VfL Wolfsburg (1430)
Hamburg SV v Werder Bremen (1430)
Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)
Sunday, November 27
Schalke 04 v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430)
Hertha Berlin v Mainz (1630)