Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 31
Bayer Leverkusen 0 Borussia Dortmund 0
Mainz 5 SC Paderborn 0
Hamburg SV 0 Cologne 2
Freiburg 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 1
Schalke 04 1 Hanover 96 0
VfB Stuttgart 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1
Friday, January 30
VfL Wolfsburg 4 Bayern Munich 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 18 14 3 1 42 8 45
2 VfL Wolfsburg 18 11 4 3 37 18 37
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 18 8 6 4 26 16 30
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 18 9 3 6 29 21 30
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 18 7 8 3 28 20 29
6 FC Augsburg 17 9 0 8 22 21 27
-------------------------
7 Hoffenheim 17 7 5 5 29 25 26
-------------------------
8 Hanover 96 18 7 3 8 21 27 24
9 Eintracht Frankfurt 18 6 5 7 35 38 23
10 Cologne 18 6 4 8 19 23 22
11 Mainz 18 4 9 5 24 23 21
12 SC Paderborn 18 4 7 7 21 31 19
13 Freiburg 18 3 9 6 21 26 18
14 Hertha Berlin 17 5 3 9 24 35 18
15 Hamburg SV 18 4 5 9 9 21 17
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 17 4 5 8 26 39 17
-------------------------
17 VfB Stuttgart 18 4 5 9 20 33 17
18 Borussia Dortmund 18 4 4 10 18 26 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 1
Werder Bremen v Hertha Berlin (1430)
FC Augsburg v Hoffenheim (1630)