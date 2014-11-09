Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 9
Borussia Dortmund 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Hamburg SV 0
Saturday, November 8
Bayer Leverkusen 0 Mainz 0
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Bayern Munich 4
FC Augsburg 3 SC Paderborn 0
Hoffenheim 3 Cologne 4
Freiburg 2 Schalke 04 0
Werder Bremen 2 VfB Stuttgart 0
Friday, November 7
Hertha Berlin 0 Hanover 96 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 11 8 3 0 27 3 27
2 VfL Wolfsburg 11 7 2 2 22 9 23
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 11 5 5 1 15 6 20
-------------------------
4 Hanover 96 11 6 1 4 9 11 19
-------------------------
5 Hoffenheim 11 4 5 2 17 14 17
6 Bayer Leverkusen 11 4 5 2 17 15 17
-------------------------
7 FC Augsburg 11 5 0 6 14 12 15
-------------------------
8 Mainz 11 3 6 2 13 12 15
9 SC Paderborn 11 4 3 4 16 16 15
10 Cologne 11 4 3 4 11 11 15
11 Schalke 04 11 4 2 5 14 15 14
12 Eintracht Frankfurt 11 3 3 5 17 23 12
13 Freiburg 11 2 5 4 11 14 11
14 Hertha Berlin 11 3 2 6 15 21 11
15 Borussia Dortmund 11 3 1 7 12 17 10
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 11 2 4 5 14 24 10
-------------------------
17 Hamburg SV 11 2 3 6 4 14 9
18 VfB Stuttgart 11 2 3 6 14 25 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation