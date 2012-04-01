April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Bundesliga on Sunday
Hanover 96 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1
Hoffenheim 1 Schalke 04 1
Saturday, March 31
Kaiserslautern 0 Hamburg SV 1
Nuremberg 0 Bayern Munich 1
Bayer Leverkusen 0 Freiburg 2
FC Augsburg 2 Cologne 1
Hertha Berlin 1 VfL Wolfsburg 4
Werder Bremen 0 Mainz 3
Friday, March 30
Borussia Dortmund 4 VfB Stuttgart 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 28 19 6 3 63 21 63
2 Bayern Munich 28 19 3 6 67 18 60
3 Schalke 04 28 17 3 8 61 35 54
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 28 15 6 7 41 20 51
-------------------------
5 Hanover 96 28 10 11 7 37 39 41
6 VfB Stuttgart 28 11 7 10 48 38 40
-------------------------
7 Bayer Leverkusen 28 11 7 10 39 38 40
-------------------------
8 Werder Bremen 28 11 7 10 41 43 40
9 VfL Wolfsburg 28 12 4 12 40 49 40
10 Hoffenheim 28 8 10 10 32 39 34
11 Mainz 28 8 9 11 42 44 33
12 Nuremberg 28 9 4 15 25 39 31
13 Freiburg 28 8 7 13 37 53 31
14 FC Augsburg 28 6 12 10 30 42 30
15 Hamburg SV 28 7 9 12 32 50 30
-------------------------
16 Cologne 28 8 4 16 35 58 28
-------------------------
17 Hertha Berlin 28 6 8 14 30 52 26
18 Kaiserslautern 28 3 11 14 17 39 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation