Dec 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, December 20 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 SV Darmstadt 98 2 Hertha Berlin 2 Mainz 0 Saturday, December 19 Cologne 2 Borussia Dortmund 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Werder Bremen 1 FC Ingolstadt 04 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Hamburg SV 0 FC Augsburg 1 Hanover 96 0 Bayern Munich 1 VfB Stuttgart 3 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Friday, December 18 Schalke 04 1 Hoffenheim 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 17 15 1 1 46 8 46 2 Borussia Dortmund 17 12 2 3 47 23 38 3 Hertha Berlin 17 10 2 5 26 18 32 ------------------------- 4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 17 9 2 6 34 30 29 ------------------------- 5 Bayer Leverkusen 17 8 3 6 25 20 27 ------------------------- 6 Schalke 04 17 8 3 6 23 23 27 ------------------------- 7 VfL Wolfsburg 17 7 5 5 26 21 26 ------------------------- 8 Mainz 17 7 3 7 23 23 24 9 Cologne 17 6 6 5 18 21 24 10 Hamburg SV 17 6 4 7 19 23 22 11 FC Ingolstadt 04 17 5 5 7 11 18 20 12 FC Augsburg 17 5 4 8 21 26 19 13 SV Darmstadt 98 17 4 6 7 17 26 18 14 Eintracht Frankfurt 17 4 5 8 21 28 17 15 VfB Stuttgart 17 4 3 10 22 37 15 ------------------------- 16 Werder Bremen 17 4 3 10 17 32 15 ------------------------- 17 Hanover 96 17 4 2 11 18 29 14 18 Hoffenheim 17 2 7 8 17 25 13 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation