Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, December 7 Hamburg SV 2 Hoffenheim 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 15 12 2 1 41 6 38 2 Bayer Leverkusen 15 9 3 3 28 19 30 3 Borussia Dortmund 15 7 6 2 30 16 27 ------------------------- 4 Schalke 04 15 7 4 4 25 19 25 ------------------------- 5 Eintracht Frankfurt 15 7 3 5 27 26 24 6 Hamburg SV 16 7 3 6 18 18 24 ------------------------- 7 Mainz 15 7 2 6 21 18 23 ------------------------- 8 VfB Stuttgart 15 6 4 5 17 24 22 9 Werder Bremen 15 6 3 6 26 24 21 10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 15 5 6 4 22 25 21 11 Freiburg 15 5 5 5 20 17 20 12 Hanover 96 15 6 2 7 28 27 20 13 Fortuna Duesseldorf 15 4 6 5 18 19 18 14 Nuremberg 15 4 4 7 14 21 16 15 VfL Wolfsburg 15 4 4 7 14 23 16 ------------------------- 16 Hoffenheim 16 3 3 10 22 38 12 ------------------------- 17 FC Augsburg 15 1 5 9 11 26 8 18 Greuther Fuerth 15 1 5 9 10 26 8 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 8 Nuremberg v Fortuna Dusseldorf (1430) Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg (1430) FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich (1430) Freiburg v Greuther Fuerth (1430) VfB Stuttgart v Schalke 04 (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen (1730) Sunday, December 9 Borussia Moenchengladbach v Mainz (1430) Hanover 96 v Bayer Leverkusen (1630)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.