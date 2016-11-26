Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 26
Cologne 0 FC Augsburg 0
Bayern Munich 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Hoffenheim 1
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 1
FC Ingolstadt 04 1 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Hamburg SV 2 Werder Bremen 2
Friday, November 25
Freiburg 1 RB Leipzig 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 RB Leipzig 12 9 3 0 27 10 30
2 Bayern Munich 12 8 3 1 26 8 27
3 Eintracht Frankfurt 12 7 3 2 18 10 24
-------------------------
4 Cologne 12 6 4 2 18 8 22
-------------------------
5 Hoffenheim 12 5 7 0 21 14 22
-------------------------
6 Borussia Dortmund 12 6 3 3 27 14 21
-------------------------
7 Hertha Berlin 11 6 3 2 17 10 21
-------------------------
8 Mainz 11 5 2 4 21 20 17
9 Bayer Leverkusen 12 5 1 6 19 20 16
10 Freiburg 12 5 0 7 16 24 15
11 Schalke 04 11 4 2 5 14 12 14
12 FC Augsburg 12 3 4 5 10 14 13
13 Borussia Moenchengladbach 12 3 4 5 12 18 13
14 VfL Wolfsburg 12 2 4 6 10 15 10
15 SV Darmstadt 98 11 2 2 7 10 21 8
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 12 2 2 8 15 31 8
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 12 1 3 8 9 22 6
18 Hamburg SV 12 0 4 8 8 27 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 27
Schalke 04 v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430)
Hertha Berlin v Mainz (1630)