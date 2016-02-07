Soccer-Iraq coach Shenaishil sacked after World Cup failure
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, February 7 Hamburg SV 1 Cologne 1 Hoffenheim 0 SV Darmstadt 98 2 Saturday, February 6 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Bayern Munich 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 VfB Stuttgart 4 FC Ingolstadt 04 2 FC Augsburg 1 Hanover 96 0 Mainz 1 Hertha Berlin 0 Borussia Dortmund 0 Schalke 04 3 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Friday, February 5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 Werder Bremen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 20 17 2 1 50 9 53 2 Borussia Dortmund 20 14 3 3 52 24 45 3 Hertha Berlin 20 10 5 5 29 21 35 ------------------------- 4 Schalke 04 20 10 3 7 29 26 33 ------------------------- 5 Bayer Leverkusen 20 9 5 6 29 21 32 ------------------------- 6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 20 10 2 8 40 35 32 ------------------------- 7 Mainz 20 9 3 8 25 24 30 ------------------------- 8 VfL Wolfsburg 20 7 6 7 29 28 27 9 Cologne 20 6 8 6 21 26 26 10 FC Ingolstadt 04 20 7 5 8 14 21 26 11 SV Darmstadt 98 20 6 6 8 21 29 24 12 VfB Stuttgart 20 7 3 10 31 41 24 13 Hamburg SV 20 6 5 9 22 28 23 14 FC Augsburg 20 5 6 9 22 28 21 15 Eintracht Frankfurt 20 5 6 9 26 34 21 ------------------------- 16 Werder Bremen 20 5 4 11 24 41 19 ------------------------- 17 Hoffenheim 20 2 8 10 18 30 14 18 Hanover 96 20 4 2 14 19 35 14 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
* Sevilla coach Sampaoli appears set to take over (Adds detail, background)