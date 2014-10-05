Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Mainz 1
VfL Wolfsburg 1 FC Augsburg 0
Saturday, October 4
Bayer Leverkusen 2 SC Paderborn 2
Bayern Munich 4 Hanover 96 0
Borussia Dortmund 0 Hamburg SV 1
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 Cologne 2
Hoffenheim 2 Schalke 04 1
Werder Bremen 1 Freiburg 1
Friday, October 3
Hertha Berlin 3 VfB Stuttgart 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 7 5 2 0 15 2 17
2 Hoffenheim 7 3 4 0 11 6 13
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 3 4 0 9 4 13
-------------------------
4 Bayer Leverkusen 7 3 3 1 13 11 12
-------------------------
5 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 3 3 1 12 10 12
6 Mainz 7 2 5 0 10 6 11
-------------------------
7 VfL Wolfsburg 7 3 2 2 11 8 11
-------------------------
8 Hanover 96 7 3 1 3 5 8 10
9 SC Paderborn 7 2 3 2 10 10 9
10 FC Augsburg 7 3 0 4 8 9 9
11 Schalke 04 7 2 2 3 11 12 8
12 Hertha Berlin 7 2 2 3 11 14 8
13 Borussia Dortmund 7 2 1 4 9 12 7
14 Cologne 7 1 3 3 4 6 6
15 Freiburg 7 0 5 2 7 10 5
-------------------------
16 VfB Stuttgart 7 1 2 4 6 12 5
-------------------------
17 Hamburg SV 7 1 2 4 2 8 5
18 Werder Bremen 7 0 4 3 10 16 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation