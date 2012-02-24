Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Bundesliga matches on Friday
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Hamburg SV 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 22 15 4 3 47 14 49
2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 23 14 5 4 37 14 47
3 Bayern Munich 22 14 3 5 49 14 45
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 22 14 2 6 50 28 44
-------------------------
5 Werder Bremen 22 10 6 6 37 36 36
6 Bayer Leverkusen 22 9 7 6 32 29 34
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 22 8 10 4 27 27 34
-------------------------
8 Hamburg SV 23 6 9 8 28 38 27
9 VfL Wolfsburg 22 8 3 11 27 42 27
10 VfB Stuttgart 22 7 5 10 33 32 26
11 Hoffenheim 22 6 8 8 24 26 26
12 Nuremberg 22 7 4 11 21 32 25
13 Mainz 22 5 9 8 30 36 24
14 Cologne 22 7 3 12 30 43 24
15 Hertha Berlin 22 4 8 10 25 37 20
-------------------------
16 Kaiserslautern 22 3 9 10 16 28 18
-------------------------
17 FC Augsburg 22 3 9 10 20 37 18
18 Freiburg 22 4 6 12 27 47 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 25
Cologne v Bayer Leverkusen (1430)
FC Augsburg v Hertha Berlin (1430)
Mainz v Kaiserslautern (1430)
VfB Stuttgart v Freiburg (1430)
VfL Wolfsburg v Hoffenheim (1430)
Werder Bremen v Nuremberg (1730)
Sunday, February 26
Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1430)
Borussia Dortmund v Hanover 96 (1630)