Soccer-Bribery case Jeonbuk scout found dead at stadium: report
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
April 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, April 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Werder Bremen 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 27 20 5 2 67 14 65 2 RB Leipzig 27 17 4 6 50 30 55 3 Hoffenheim 27 13 12 2 50 26 51 ------------------------- 4 Borussia Dortmund 27 14 8 5 58 28 50 ------------------------- 5 Cologne 27 10 10 7 39 31 40 ------------------------- 6 Hertha Berlin 27 12 4 11 35 34 40 ------------------------- 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 28 10 8 10 28 30 38 ------------------------- 8 Freiburg 27 11 5 11 35 47 38 9 Borussia Moenchengladbach 27 10 6 11 31 34 36 10 Werder Bremen 28 10 6 12 44 48 36 11 Bayer Leverkusen 27 10 5 12 42 43 35 12 Schalke 04 27 9 7 11 33 31 34 13 VfL Wolfsburg 27 8 6 13 26 38 30 14 Hamburg SV 27 8 6 13 26 50 30 15 Mainz 27 8 5 14 36 46 29 ------------------------- 16 FC Augsburg 27 7 8 12 26 43 29 ------------------------- 17 FC Ingolstadt 04 27 7 4 16 28 45 25 18 SV Darmstadt 98 27 4 3 20 17 53 15 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Cologne v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330) Hamburg SV v Hoffenheim (1330) RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen (1330) Freiburg v Mainz (1330) Schalke 04 v VfL Wolfsburg (1330) Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (1630) Sunday, April 9 Hertha Berlin v FC Augsburg (1330) FC Ingolstadt 04 v SV Darmstadt 98 (1530)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Thursday, June 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Independiente 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56 2 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52 3 Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51 4 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49 5 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48 ---------------
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 15 Fluminense 0 Gremio 2 Coritiba 0 Bahia 0 Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0