Soccer-Italy beat Albania in match marred by crowd trouble
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, August 28 VfL Wolfsburg 3 Schalke 04 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 VfL Wolfsburg 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 2 0 0 8 0 6 3 Bayern Munich 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 ------------------------- 4 Bayer Leverkusen 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 ------------------------- 5 Cologne 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 ------------------------- 6 Hertha Berlin 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ------------------------- 7 Schalke 04 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 ------------------------- 8 Mainz 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 9 FC Ingolstadt 04 2 1 0 1 1 4 3 10 Hamburg SV 2 1 0 1 3 7 3 11 SV Darmstadt 98 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 12 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 12 Hanover 96 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 14 FC Augsburg 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 15 Werder Bremen 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 ------------------------- 16 Hoffenheim 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 ------------------------- 17 VfB Stuttgart 2 0 0 2 3 6 0 18 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 0 0 2 1 6 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 29 Cologne v Hamburg SV (1330) Mainz v Hanover 96 (1330) FC Augsburg v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1330) SV Darmstadt 98 v Hoffenheim (1330) VfB Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330) Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen (1630) Sunday, August 30 Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin (1330) Werder Bremen v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1530)
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group G matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Italy 2 Albania 0 Liechtenstein 0 Macedonia 3 Spain 4 Israel 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spain 5 4 1 0 19 2 13 ------------------------- 2 Italy 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 3 Israel 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 4 Albania 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 5 Macedonia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3 6 Liechtenstein 5 0 0 5 1 19 0 1: Fina