Oct 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, October 2
SV Darmstadt 98 2 Mainz 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 7 7 0 0 23 3 21
2 Borussia Dortmund 7 5 2 0 21 6 17
3 Schalke 04 7 5 1 1 10 5 16
-------------------------
4 VfL Wolfsburg 7 3 3 1 10 8 12
-------------------------
5 Mainz 8 4 0 4 12 11 12
-------------------------
6 Bayer Leverkusen 7 4 0 3 7 8 12
-------------------------
7 Hertha Berlin 7 3 2 2 8 8 11
-------------------------
8 Cologne 7 3 2 2 10 12 11
9 FC Ingolstadt 04 7 3 2 2 4 6 11
10 SV Darmstadt 98 8 2 4 2 10 12 10
11 Hamburg SV 7 3 1 3 8 10 10
12 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 2 3 2 13 9 9
13 Werder Bremen 7 2 1 4 7 12 7
14 Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 2 0 5 9 15 6
15 Hoffenheim 7 1 2 4 8 12 5
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 7 1 1 5 7 12 4
-------------------------
17 VfB Stuttgart 7 1 0 6 9 17 3
18 Hanover 96 7 0 2 5 6 16 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 3
Borussia Moenchengladbach v VfL Wolfsburg (1330)
FC Ingolstadt 04 v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330)
Hanover 96 v Werder Bremen (1330)
Hertha Berlin v Hamburg SV (1330)
Hoffenheim v VfB Stuttgart (1330)
Sunday, October 4
Schalke 04 v Cologne (1330)
Bayer Leverkusen v FC Augsburg (1530)
Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (1530)