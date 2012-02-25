Feb 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Bundesliga on Saturday
Cologne 0 Bayer Leverkusen 2
FC Augsburg 3 Hertha Berlin 0
Mainz 4 Kaiserslautern 0
VfB Stuttgart 4 Freiburg 1
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Hoffenheim 2
Werder Bremen 0 Nuremberg 1
Friday, February 24
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Hamburg SV 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 22 15 4 3 47 14 49
2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 23 14 5 4 37 14 47
3 Bayern Munich 22 14 3 5 49 14 45
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 22 14 2 6 50 28 44
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 23 10 7 6 34 29 37
6 Werder Bremen 23 10 6 7 37 37 36
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 22 8 10 4 27 27 34
-------------------------
8 VfB Stuttgart 23 8 5 10 37 33 29
9 Hoffenheim 23 7 8 8 26 27 29
10 Nuremberg 23 8 4 11 22 32 28
11 Mainz 23 6 9 8 34 36 27
12 Hamburg SV 23 6 9 8 28 38 27
13 VfL Wolfsburg 23 8 3 12 28 44 27
14 Cologne 23 7 3 13 30 45 24
15 FC Augsburg 23 4 9 10 23 37 21
-------------------------
16 Hertha Berlin 23 4 8 11 25 40 20
-------------------------
17 Kaiserslautern 23 3 9 11 16 32 18
18 Freiburg 23 4 6 13 28 51 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1430)
Borussia Dortmund v Hanover 96 (1630)