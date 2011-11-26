Nov 26 Results and standings from the Bundesliga
on Saturday
Nuremberg 1 Kaiserslautern 0
Borussia Dortmund 2 Schalke 04 0
FC Augsburg 2 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Hanover 96 1 Hamburg SV 1
Hertha Berlin 3 Bayer Leverkusen 3
Hoffenheim 1 Freiburg 1
Played on Friday
Cologne 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 14 9 2 3 29 9 29
2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 14 9 2 3 23 9 29
3 Bayern Munich 13 9 1 3 32 5 28
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 14 8 1 5 28 20 25
-------------------------
5 Werder Bremen 13 7 2 4 23 21 23
6 Bayer Leverkusen 14 6 4 4 20 19 22
-------------------------
7 VfB Stuttgart 13 6 3 4 20 13 21
-------------------------
8 Hanover 96 14 5 5 4 18 22 20
9 Hoffenheim 14 5 3 6 16 16 18
10 Hertha Berlin 14 4 6 4 21 22 18
11 Cologne 13 5 1 7 20 29 16
12 VfL Wolfsburg 14 5 1 8 19 28 16
13 Nuremberg 14 4 3 7 14 24 15
14 Hamburg SV 14 3 5 6 18 26 14
15 Kaiserslautern 14 3 4 7 10 18 13
-------------------------
16 Mainz 12 3 3 6 16 23 12
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 14 3 3 8 19 30 12
18 FC Augsburg 14 2 5 7 12 24 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 27
Werder Bremen v VfB Stuttgart (1430)
Mainz v Bayern Munich (1630)