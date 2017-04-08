April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 8
Cologne 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3
Bayern Munich 4 Borussia Dortmund 1
Hamburg SV 2 Hoffenheim 1
RB Leipzig 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0
Freiburg 1 Mainz 0
Schalke 04 4 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Friday, April 7
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Werder Bremen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 28 21 5 2 71 15 68
2 RB Leipzig 28 18 4 6 51 30 58
3 Hoffenheim 28 13 12 3 51 28 51
-------------------------
4 Borussia Dortmund 28 14 8 6 59 32 50
-------------------------
5 Freiburg 28 12 5 11 36 47 41
-------------------------
6 Cologne 28 10 10 8 41 34 40
-------------------------
7 Hertha Berlin 27 12 4 11 35 34 40
-------------------------
8 Borussia Moenchengladbach 28 11 6 11 34 36 39
9 Eintracht Frankfurt 28 10 8 10 28 30 38
10 Schalke 04 28 10 7 11 37 32 37
11 Werder Bremen 28 10 6 12 44 48 36
12 Bayer Leverkusen 28 10 5 13 42 44 35
13 Hamburg SV 28 9 6 13 28 51 33
14 VfL Wolfsburg 28 8 6 14 27 42 30
15 Mainz 28 8 5 15 36 47 29
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 27 7 8 12 26 43 29
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 27 7 4 16 28 45 25
18 SV Darmstadt 98 27 4 3 20 17 53 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
Hertha Berlin v FC Augsburg (1330)
FC Ingolstadt 04 v SV Darmstadt 98 (1530)