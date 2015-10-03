Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 3
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 VfL Wolfsburg 0
FC Ingolstadt 04 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Hanover 96 1 Werder Bremen 0
Hertha Berlin 3 Hamburg SV 0
Hoffenheim 2 VfB Stuttgart 2
Friday, October 2
SV Darmstadt 98 2 Mainz 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 7 7 0 0 23 3 21
2 Borussia Dortmund 7 5 2 0 21 6 17
3 Schalke 04 7 5 1 1 10 5 16
-------------------------
4 Hertha Berlin 8 4 2 2 11 8 14
-------------------------
5 FC Ingolstadt 04 8 4 2 2 6 6 14
-------------------------
6 Mainz 8 4 0 4 12 11 12
-------------------------
7 VfL Wolfsburg 8 3 3 2 10 10 12
-------------------------
8 Bayer Leverkusen 7 4 0 3 7 8 12
9 Cologne 7 3 2 2 10 12 11
10 SV Darmstadt 98 8 2 4 2 10 12 10
11 Hamburg SV 8 3 1 4 8 13 10
12 Eintracht Frankfurt 8 2 3 3 13 11 9
13 Borussia Moenchengladbach 8 3 0 5 11 15 9
14 Werder Bremen 8 2 1 5 7 13 7
15 Hoffenheim 8 1 3 4 10 14 6
-------------------------
16 Hanover 96 8 1 2 5 7 16 5
-------------------------
17 FC Augsburg 7 1 1 5 7 12 4
18 VfB Stuttgart 8 1 1 6 11 19 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 4
Schalke 04 v Cologne (1330)
Bayer Leverkusen v FC Augsburg (1530)
Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (1530)