March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, March 19 Cologne 0 Bayern Munich 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Hanover 96 0 Hamburg SV 1 Hoffenheim 3 Hertha Berlin 2 FC Ingolstadt 04 1 VfL Wolfsburg 1 SV Darmstadt 98 1 Werder Bremen 1 Mainz 1 Friday, March 18 Schalke 04 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 27 22 3 2 65 13 69 2 Borussia Dortmund 26 19 4 3 61 25 61 3 Hertha Berlin 27 14 6 7 37 27 48 ------------------------- 4 Schalke 04 27 13 5 9 39 35 44 ------------------------- 5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 27 13 3 11 54 44 42 ------------------------- 6 Mainz 27 12 5 10 35 33 41 ------------------------- 7 Bayer Leverkusen 26 11 6 9 37 33 39 ------------------------- 8 VfL Wolfsburg 27 10 8 9 39 34 38 9 Cologne 27 8 9 10 28 34 33 10 FC Ingolstadt 04 27 8 9 10 23 31 33 11 VfB Stuttgart 26 9 5 12 43 52 32 12 Hamburg SV 27 8 7 12 31 38 31 13 SV Darmstadt 98 27 6 10 11 28 41 28 14 Werder Bremen 27 7 7 13 36 54 28 15 FC Augsburg 26 6 9 11 32 40 27 ------------------------- 16 Hoffenheim 27 6 9 12 30 43 27 ------------------------- 17 Eintracht Frankfurt 27 6 9 12 29 43 27 18 Hanover 96 27 5 2 20 22 49 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 20 VfB Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) FC Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund (1630)