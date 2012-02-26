UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, February 23 Alianza Atletico 0 Melgar 1 Sport Huancayo 3 Juan Aurich 2 Wednesday, February 22 San Martin 3 Sport Rosario 1 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Alianza Lima 2 Sporting Cristal 4 Ayacucho FC 0 Union Comercio 3 Academia Cantolao 1 UTC 1 Deportivo Municipal 0 Standings P W D L F A