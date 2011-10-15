Oct 15 Bundesliga results and standings on
Saturday
Bayern Munich 4 Hertha Berlin 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Bayer Leverkusen 2
Mainz 0 FC Augsburg 1
Schalke 04 1 Kaiserslautern 2
VfB Stuttgart 2 Hoffenheim 0
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Nuremberg 1
Played on Friday
Werder Bremen 0 Borussia Dortmund 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 9 7 1 1 25 1 22
2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 9 5 2 2 11 6 17
3 Borussia Dortmund 9 5 1 3 15 7 16
-------------------------
4 VfB Stuttgart 9 5 1 3 14 6 16
-------------------------
5 Werder Bremen 9 5 1 3 16 12 16
6 Schalke 04 9 5 0 4 18 15 15
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 8 4 3 1 11 10 15
-------------------------
8 Bayer Leverkusen 9 4 2 3 12 13 14
9 Hoffenheim 9 4 1 4 12 9 13
10 Hertha Berlin 9 3 3 3 12 13 12
11 VfL Wolfsburg 9 4 0 5 11 16 12
12 Nuremberg 9 3 2 4 10 12 11
13 Cologne 8 3 1 4 13 18 10
14 Kaiserslautern 9 2 2 5 7 13 8
15 Mainz 9 2 2 5 12 19 8
-------------------------
16 Freiburg 8 2 1 5 13 22 7
-------------------------
17 FC Augsburg 9 1 4 4 7 16 7
18 Hamburg SV 8 1 1 6 9 20 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Playing on Sunday
Freiburg v Hamburg SV (1330)
Cologne v Hanover 96 (1530)