Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, August 24 Borussia Dortmund 2 Werder Bremen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Nuremberg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bayern Munich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FC Augsburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fortuna Duesseldorf 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mainz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Greuther Fuerth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hamburg SV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hanover 96 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hoffenheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Freiburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Schalke 04 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 VfB Stuttgart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 VfL Wolfsburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 18 Werder Bremen 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 25 Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hoffenheim (1330) FC Augsburg v Fortuna Dusseldorf (1330) Greuther Fuerth v Bayern Munich (1330) Hamburg SV v Nuremberg (1330) Freiburg v Mainz (1330) Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen (1630) VfB Stuttgart v VfL Wolfsburg (1845) Sunday, August 26 Hanover 96 v Schalke 04 (1530)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.