Nov 27 Results and standings from the Bundesliga
on Sunday
Mainz 3 Bayern Munich 2
Werder Bremen 2 VfB Stuttgart 0
Played on Saturday
Nuremberg 1 Kaiserslautern 0
Borussia Dortmund 2 Schalke 04 0
FC Augsburg 2 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Hanover 96 1 Hamburg SV 1
Hertha Berlin 3 Bayer Leverkusen 3
Hoffenheim 1 Freiburg 1
played on Friday
Cologne 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 14 9 2 3 29 9 29
2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 14 9 2 3 23 9 29
3 Bayern Munich 14 9 1 4 34 8 28
-------------------------
4 Werder Bremen 14 8 2 4 25 21 26
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 14 8 1 5 28 20 25
6 Bayer Leverkusen 14 6 4 4 20 19 22
-------------------------
7 VfB Stuttgart 14 6 3 5 20 15 21
-------------------------
8 Hanover 96 14 5 5 4 18 22 20
9 Hoffenheim 14 5 3 6 16 16 18
10 Hertha Berlin 14 4 6 4 21 22 18
11 Cologne 13 5 1 7 20 29 16
12 VfL Wolfsburg 14 5 1 8 19 28 16
13 Mainz 13 4 3 6 19 25 15
14 Nuremberg 14 4 3 7 14 24 15
15 Hamburg SV 14 3 5 6 18 26 14
-------------------------
16 Kaiserslautern 14 3 4 7 10 18 13
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 14 3 3 8 19 30 12
18 FC Augsburg 14 2 5 7 12 24 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation