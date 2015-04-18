April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 18
Bayer Leverkusen 4 Hanover 96 0
Borussia Dortmund 3 SC Paderborn 0
FC Augsburg 2 VfB Stuttgart 1
Hertha Berlin 0 Cologne 0
Hoffenheim 0 Bayern Munich 2
Freiburg 2 Mainz 3
Friday, April 17
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 29 23 4 2 76 13 73
2 VfL Wolfsburg 28 18 6 4 62 30 60
3 Bayer Leverkusen 29 15 9 5 56 31 54
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 29 15 9 5 44 22 54
-------------------------
5 FC Augsburg 29 13 3 13 36 37 42
-------------------------
6 Schalke 04 28 11 8 9 37 31 41
-------------------------
7 Hoffenheim 29 10 7 12 43 47 37
-------------------------
8 Borussia Dortmund 29 10 6 13 38 37 36
9 Eintracht Frankfurt 29 9 9 11 51 57 36
10 Werder Bremen 28 9 8 11 43 57 35
11 Mainz 29 7 13 9 40 41 34
12 Cologne 29 8 10 11 29 35 34
13 Hertha Berlin 29 9 7 13 34 45 34
14 Freiburg 29 6 11 12 29 39 29
15 Hanover 96 29 7 8 14 32 49 29
-------------------------
16 SC Paderborn 29 6 9 14 25 56 27
-------------------------
17 VfB Stuttgart 29 6 8 15 32 53 26
18 Hamburg SV 28 6 7 15 16 43 25
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 19
Werder Bremen v Hamburg SV (1330)
VfL Wolfsburg v Schalke 04 (1530)