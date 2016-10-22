Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 22
Bayer Leverkusen 0 Hoffenheim 3
Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
FC Ingolstadt 04 3 Borussia Dortmund 3
Hertha Berlin 2 Cologne 1
Freiburg 2 FC Augsburg 1
SV Darmstadt 98 3 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Friday, October 21
Hamburg SV 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 8 6 2 0 20 4 20
2 Hertha Berlin 8 5 2 1 14 9 17
3 Hoffenheim 8 4 4 0 16 10 16
-------------------------
4 Cologne 8 4 3 1 13 6 15
-------------------------
5 RB Leipzig 7 4 3 0 12 5 15
-------------------------
6 Borussia Dortmund 8 4 2 2 20 10 14
-------------------------
7 Eintracht Frankfurt 8 4 2 2 13 8 14
-------------------------
8 Freiburg 8 4 0 4 10 12 12
9 Mainz 7 3 2 2 14 12 11
10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 8 3 2 3 10 12 11
11 Bayer Leverkusen 8 3 1 4 11 12 10
12 FC Augsburg 8 2 2 4 7 11 8
13 SV Darmstadt 98 8 2 2 4 8 15 8
14 Werder Bremen 7 2 1 4 9 18 7
15 VfL Wolfsburg 8 1 3 4 5 11 6
-------------------------
16 Schalke 04 7 1 1 5 7 11 4
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 8 0 2 6 7 17 2
18 Hamburg SV 8 0 2 6 2 15 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen (1330)
Schalke 04 v Mainz (1530)