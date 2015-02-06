Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, February 6
Schalke 04 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 19 14 4 1 43 9 46
2 VfL Wolfsburg 19 11 5 3 38 19 38
3 Schalke 04 20 10 4 6 31 22 34
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 20 9 6 5 27 17 33
-------------------------
5 FC Augsburg 19 11 0 8 26 22 33
6 Bayer Leverkusen 19 8 8 3 29 20 32
-------------------------
7 Hoffenheim 19 7 5 7 31 30 26
-------------------------
8 Hanover 96 19 7 4 8 22 28 25
9 Eintracht Frankfurt 19 6 6 7 36 39 24
10 Cologne 19 6 5 8 19 23 23
11 Werder Bremen 19 6 5 8 30 40 23
12 Mainz 19 4 10 5 25 24 22
13 Hamburg SV 19 5 5 9 12 21 20
14 SC Paderborn 19 4 7 8 21 34 19
15 Freiburg 19 3 9 7 21 27 18
-------------------------
16 VfB Stuttgart 19 4 6 9 20 33 18
-------------------------
17 Hertha Berlin 19 5 3 11 24 38 18
18 Borussia Dortmund 19 4 4 11 18 27 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 7
Cologne v SC Paderborn (1430)
Mainz v Hertha Berlin (1430)
Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund (1430)
VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich (1430)
VfL Wolfsburg v Hoffenheim (1430)
Hamburg SV v Hanover 96 (1730)
Sunday, February 8
Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (1430)
FC Augsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)