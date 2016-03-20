March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 20
FC Augsburg 1 Borussia Dortmund 3
VfB Stuttgart 0 Bayer Leverkusen 2
Saturday, March 19
Cologne 0 Bayern Munich 1
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Hanover 96 0
Hamburg SV 1 Hoffenheim 3
Hertha Berlin 2 FC Ingolstadt 04 1
VfL Wolfsburg 1 SV Darmstadt 98 1
Werder Bremen 1 Mainz 1
Friday, March 18
Schalke 04 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 27 22 3 2 65 13 69
2 Borussia Dortmund 27 20 4 3 64 26 64
3 Hertha Berlin 27 14 6 7 37 27 48
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 27 13 5 9 39 35 44
-------------------------
5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 27 13 3 11 54 44 42
-------------------------
6 Bayer Leverkusen 27 12 6 9 39 33 42
-------------------------
7 Mainz 27 12 5 10 35 33 41
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 27 10 8 9 39 34 38
9 Cologne 27 8 9 10 28 34 33
10 FC Ingolstadt 04 27 8 9 10 23 31 33
11 VfB Stuttgart 27 9 5 13 43 54 32
12 Hamburg SV 27 8 7 12 31 38 31
13 SV Darmstadt 98 27 6 10 11 28 41 28
14 Werder Bremen 27 7 7 13 36 54 28
15 FC Augsburg 27 6 9 12 33 43 27
-------------------------
16 Hoffenheim 27 6 9 12 30 43 27
-------------------------
17 Eintracht Frankfurt 27 6 9 12 29 43 27
18 Hanover 96 27 5 2 20 22 49 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation