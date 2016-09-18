Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 18
FC Augsburg 1 Mainz 3
Hertha Berlin 2 Schalke 04 0
Saturday, September 17
Bayern Munich 3 FC Ingolstadt 04 1
Borussia Dortmund 6 SV Darmstadt 98 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 Werder Bremen 1
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Hamburg SV 0 RB Leipzig 4
Hoffenheim 0 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Friday, September 16
Cologne 3 Freiburg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 3 3 0 0 11 1 9
2 Hertha Berlin 3 3 0 0 6 1 9
3 RB Leipzig 3 2 1 0 7 2 7
-------------------------
4 Cologne 3 2 1 0 5 0 7
-------------------------
5 Borussia Dortmund 3 2 0 1 8 2 6
-------------------------
6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 2 0 1 7 5 6
-------------------------
7 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 3 1 2 0 2 0 5
9 Mainz 3 1 1 1 8 7 4
10 Hoffenheim 3 0 3 0 6 6 3
11 Bayer Leverkusen 3 1 0 2 5 5 3
12 Freiburg 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
13 FC Augsburg 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
14 SV Darmstadt 98 3 1 0 2 1 8 3
15 FC Ingolstadt 04 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 3 0 1 2 2 8 1
-------------------------
17 Schalke 04 3 0 0 3 0 5 0
18 Werder Bremen 3 0 0 3 2 12 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation