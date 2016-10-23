Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 RB Leipzig 3 Werder Bremen 1 Schalke 04 3 Mainz 0 Saturday, October 22 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Hoffenheim 3 Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 FC Ingolstadt 04 3 Borussia Dortmund 3 Hertha Berlin 2 Cologne 1 Freiburg 2 FC Augsburg 1 SV Darmstadt 98 3 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Friday, October 21 Hamburg SV 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 8 6 2 0 20 4 20 2 RB Leipzig 8 5 3 0 15 6 18 3 Hertha Berlin 8 5 2 1 14 9 17 ------------------------- 4 Hoffenheim 8 4 4 0 16 10 16 ------------------------- 5 Cologne 8 4 3 1 13 6 15 ------------------------- 6 Borussia Dortmund 8 4 2 2 20 10 14 ------------------------- 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 8 4 2 2 13 8 14 ------------------------- 8 Freiburg 8 4 0 4 10 12 12 9 Mainz 8 3 2 3 14 15 11 10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 8 3 2 3 10 12 11 11 Bayer Leverkusen 8 3 1 4 11 12 10 12 FC Augsburg 8 2 2 4 7 11 8 13 SV Darmstadt 98 8 2 2 4 8 15 8 14 Schalke 04 8 2 1 5 10 11 7 15 Werder Bremen 8 2 1 5 10 21 7 ------------------------- 16 VfL Wolfsburg 8 1 3 4 5 11 6 ------------------------- 17 FC Ingolstadt 04 8 0 2 6 7 17 2 18 Hamburg SV 8 0 2 6 2 15 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)