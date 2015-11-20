Nov 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, November 20 Hamburg SV 3 Borussia Dortmund 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 12 11 1 0 37 4 34 2 Borussia Dortmund 13 9 2 2 36 18 29 3 VfL Wolfsburg 12 6 3 3 17 15 21 ------------------------- 4 Hertha Berlin 12 6 2 4 17 15 20 ------------------------- 5 Schalke 04 12 6 2 4 16 16 20 ------------------------- 6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 12 6 1 5 23 18 19 ------------------------- 7 Cologne 12 5 3 4 15 18 18 ------------------------- 8 Hamburg SV 13 5 3 5 14 17 18 9 Bayer Leverkusen 12 5 2 5 14 16 17 10 Mainz 12 5 1 6 18 19 16 11 FC Ingolstadt 04 12 4 4 4 7 9 16 12 Eintracht Frankfurt 12 3 5 4 16 17 14 13 SV Darmstadt 98 12 3 5 4 13 16 14 14 Werder Bremen 12 4 1 7 13 19 13 15 Hanover 96 12 3 2 7 12 22 11 ------------------------- 16 VfB Stuttgart 12 3 1 8 17 27 10 ------------------------- 17 Hoffenheim 12 1 5 6 12 19 8 18 FC Augsburg 12 1 3 8 13 25 6 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 21 Cologne v Mainz (1430) Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hanover 96 (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfB Stuttgart v FC Augsburg (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v Werder Bremen (1430) Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich (1730) Sunday, November 22 Hertha Berlin v Hoffenheim (1430) FC Ingolstadt 04 v SV Darmstadt 98 (1630)