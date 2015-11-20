Nov 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, November 20
Hamburg SV 3 Borussia Dortmund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 12 11 1 0 37 4 34
2 Borussia Dortmund 13 9 2 2 36 18 29
3 VfL Wolfsburg 12 6 3 3 17 15 21
-------------------------
4 Hertha Berlin 12 6 2 4 17 15 20
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 12 6 2 4 16 16 20
-------------------------
6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 12 6 1 5 23 18 19
-------------------------
7 Cologne 12 5 3 4 15 18 18
-------------------------
8 Hamburg SV 13 5 3 5 14 17 18
9 Bayer Leverkusen 12 5 2 5 14 16 17
10 Mainz 12 5 1 6 18 19 16
11 FC Ingolstadt 04 12 4 4 4 7 9 16
12 Eintracht Frankfurt 12 3 5 4 16 17 14
13 SV Darmstadt 98 12 3 5 4 13 16 14
14 Werder Bremen 12 4 1 7 13 19 13
15 Hanover 96 12 3 2 7 12 22 11
-------------------------
16 VfB Stuttgart 12 3 1 8 17 27 10
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 12 1 5 6 12 19 8
18 FC Augsburg 12 1 3 8 13 25 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 21
Cologne v Mainz (1430)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hanover 96 (1430)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen (1430)
VfB Stuttgart v FC Augsburg (1430)
VfL Wolfsburg v Werder Bremen (1430)
Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich (1730)
Sunday, November 22
Hertha Berlin v Hoffenheim (1430)
FC Ingolstadt 04 v SV Darmstadt 98 (1630)