March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Bundesliga on Saturday.
Kaiserslautern 0 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 0
Borussia Dortmund 2 Mainz 1
Hamburg SV 0 VfB Stuttgart 4
Hanover 96 2 FC Augsburg 2
Hertha Berlin 1 Werder Bremen 0
Freiburg 2 Schalke 04 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 24 17 4 3 52 16 55
2 Bayern Munich 24 15 3 6 51 16 48
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 23 14 5 4 37 14 47
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 24 14 2 8 51 32 44
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 24 11 7 6 36 29 40
6 Werder Bremen 24 10 6 8 37 38 36
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 24 8 11 5 30 32 35
-------------------------
8 VfB Stuttgart 24 9 5 10 41 33 32
9 Hoffenheim 23 7 8 8 26 27 29
10 Nuremberg 23 8 4 11 22 32 28
11 VfL Wolfsburg 24 8 4 12 28 44 28
12 Mainz 24 6 9 9 35 38 27
13 Hamburg SV 24 6 9 9 28 42 27
14 Cologne 23 7 3 13 30 45 24
15 Hertha Berlin 24 5 8 11 26 40 23
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 24 4 10 10 25 39 22
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 24 5 6 13 30 52 21
18 Kaiserslautern 24 3 10 11 16 32 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 4
Nuremberg v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1430)
Hoffenheim v Cologne (1630)