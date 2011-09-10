Sept 10 Bundesliga results and standings on
Saturday.
Bayern Munich 7 Freiburg 0
Borussia Dortmund 1 Hertha Berlin 2
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Kaiserslautern 0
Mainz 0 Hoffenheim 4
VfB Stuttgart 3 Hanover 96 0
Werder Bremen 2 Hamburg SV 0
Played on Friday
FC Augsburg 1 Bayer Leverkusen 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 5 4 0 1 16 1 12
2 Werder Bremen 5 4 0 1 11 5 12
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 3 1 1 7 3 10
-------------------------
4 Bayer Leverkusen 5 3 1 1 6 3 10
-------------------------
5 Hoffenheim 5 3 0 2 9 4 9
6 Schalke 04 4 3 0 1 10 6 9
-------------------------
7 Hertha Berlin 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
-------------------------
8 Hanover 96 5 2 2 1 6 7 8
9 VfB Stuttgart 5 2 1 2 7 3 7
10 Borussia Dortmund 5 2 1 2 6 4 7
11 Mainz 5 2 1 2 7 10 7
12 Nuremberg 4 2 0 2 3 4 6
13 Cologne 4 1 1 2 6 12 4
14 Freiburg 5 1 1 3 9 16 4
15 VfL Wolfsburg 4 1 0 3 4 8 3
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 5 0 2 3 4 10 2
-------------------------
17 Kaiserslautern 5 0 2 3 2 8 2
18 Hamburg SV 5 0 1 4 6 16 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Playing on Sunday
Cologne v Nuremberg (1330)
VfL Wolfsburg v Schalke 04 (1530)