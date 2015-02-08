Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 8
FC Augsburg 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 2
Werder Bremen 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Saturday, February 7
Cologne 0 SC Paderborn 0
Mainz 0 Hertha Berlin 2
Hamburg SV 2 Hanover 96 1
Freiburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3
VfB Stuttgart 0 Bayern Munich 2
VfL Wolfsburg 3 Hoffenheim 0
Friday, February 6
Schalke 04 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 20 15 4 1 45 9 49
2 VfL Wolfsburg 20 12 5 3 41 19 41
3 Schalke 04 20 10 4 6 31 22 34
-------------------------
4 FC Augsburg 20 11 1 8 28 24 34
-------------------------
5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 20 9 6 5 27 17 33
6 Bayer Leverkusen 20 8 8 4 30 22 32
-------------------------
7 Hoffenheim 20 7 5 8 31 33 26
-------------------------
8 Werder Bremen 20 7 5 8 32 41 26
9 Eintracht Frankfurt 20 6 7 7 38 41 25
10 Hanover 96 20 7 4 9 23 30 25
11 Cologne 20 6 6 8 19 23 24
12 Hamburg SV 20 6 5 9 14 22 23
13 Mainz 20 4 10 6 25 26 22
14 Hertha Berlin 20 6 3 11 26 38 21
15 SC Paderborn 20 4 8 8 21 34 20
-------------------------
16 Borussia Dortmund 20 5 4 11 21 27 19
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 20 3 9 8 21 30 18
18 VfB Stuttgart 20 4 6 10 20 35 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation