March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 15
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Hanover 96 0
VfL Wolfsburg 3 Freiburg 0
Saturday, March 14
Borussia Dortmund 0 Cologne 0
Eintracht Frankfurt 4 SC Paderborn 0
FC Augsburg 0 Mainz 2
Hertha Berlin 2 Schalke 04 2
Hoffenheim 3 Hamburg SV 0
Werder Bremen 0 Bayern Munich 4
Friday, March 13
Bayer Leverkusen 4 VfB Stuttgart 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 25 20 4 1 70 11 64
2 VfL Wolfsburg 25 16 5 4 56 28 53
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 25 12 8 5 35 20 44
-------------------------
4 Bayer Leverkusen 25 11 9 5 44 29 42
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 25 11 6 8 37 30 39
6 FC Augsburg 25 12 2 11 33 32 38
-------------------------
7 Hoffenheim 25 10 6 9 40 38 36
-------------------------
8 Eintracht Frankfurt 25 9 7 9 48 49 34
9 Werder Bremen 25 9 6 10 40 53 33
10 Borussia Dortmund 25 8 6 11 31 31 30
11 Mainz 25 6 11 8 34 35 29
12 Cologne 25 7 8 10 25 31 29
13 Hanover 96 25 7 6 12 27 39 27
14 Hertha Berlin 25 7 5 13 30 44 26
15 Hamburg SV 25 6 7 12 16 36 25
-------------------------
16 SC Paderborn 25 5 8 12 23 50 23
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 25 4 10 11 24 36 22
18 VfB Stuttgart 25 4 8 13 24 45 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation