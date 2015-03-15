March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, March 15 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Hanover 96 0 VfL Wolfsburg 3 Freiburg 0 Saturday, March 14 Borussia Dortmund 0 Cologne 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 SC Paderborn 0 FC Augsburg 0 Mainz 2 Hertha Berlin 2 Schalke 04 2 Hoffenheim 3 Hamburg SV 0 Werder Bremen 0 Bayern Munich 4 Friday, March 13 Bayer Leverkusen 4 VfB Stuttgart 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 25 20 4 1 70 11 64 2 VfL Wolfsburg 25 16 5 4 56 28 53 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 25 12 8 5 35 20 44 ------------------------- 4 Bayer Leverkusen 25 11 9 5 44 29 42 ------------------------- 5 Schalke 04 25 11 6 8 37 30 39 6 FC Augsburg 25 12 2 11 33 32 38 ------------------------- 7 Hoffenheim 25 10 6 9 40 38 36 ------------------------- 8 Eintracht Frankfurt 25 9 7 9 48 49 34 9 Werder Bremen 25 9 6 10 40 53 33 10 Borussia Dortmund 25 8 6 11 31 31 30 11 Mainz 25 6 11 8 34 35 29 12 Cologne 25 7 8 10 25 31 29 13 Hanover 96 25 7 6 12 27 39 27 14 Hertha Berlin 25 7 5 13 30 44 26 15 Hamburg SV 25 6 7 12 16 36 25 ------------------------- 16 SC Paderborn 25 5 8 12 23 50 23 ------------------------- 17 Freiburg 25 4 10 11 24 36 22 18 VfB Stuttgart 25 4 8 13 24 45 20 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation