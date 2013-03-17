Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Hanover 96 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 VfB Stuttgart 2 Saturday, March 16 Nuremberg 3 Schalke 04 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 5 Freiburg 1 Hamburg SV 0 FC Augsburg 1 Hoffenheim 0 Mainz 0 Werder Bremen 2 Greuther Fuerth 2 Friday, March 15 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Fortuna Dusseldorf 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 26 22 3 1 69 11 69 2 Borussia Dortmund 26 14 7 5 60 31 49 3 Bayer Leverkusen 26 13 6 7 46 34 45 ------------------------- 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 26 11 6 9 39 37 39 ------------------------- 5 Schalke 04 26 11 6 9 43 43 39 6 Mainz 26 10 8 8 33 29 38 ------------------------- 7 Borussia Moenchengladbach 26 9 11 6 35 35 38 ------------------------- 8 Hamburg SV 26 11 5 10 30 34 38 9 Freiburg 26 9 9 8 33 33 36 10 Hanover 96 26 10 4 12 47 46 34 11 Nuremberg 26 8 10 8 29 32 34 12 VfB Stuttgart 26 9 5 12 28 44 32 13 VfL Wolfsburg 26 8 7 11 30 40 31 14 Werder Bremen 26 8 6 12 42 51 30 15 Fortuna Duesseldorf 26 7 8 11 32 36 29 ------------------------- 16 FC Augsburg 26 5 9 12 23 38 24 ------------------------- 17 Hoffenheim 26 5 5 16 30 49 20 18 Greuther Fuerth 26 2 9 15 16 42 15 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249 - - - Tuesday, February 28 Eint