Dec 3 Results and standings from the Bundesliga on Saturday Kaiserslautern 1 Hertha Berlin 1 Bayern Munich 4 Werder Bremen 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Borussia Dortmund 1 Freiburg 1 Hanover 96 1 VfB Stuttgart 2 Cologne 2 VfL Wolfsburg 2 Mainz 2

Friday, December 2 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Hoffenheim 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 15 10 1 4 38 9 31 2 Borussia Dortmund 15 9 3 3 30 10 30 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 15 9 3 3 24 10 30 ------------------------- 4 Werder Bremen 15 8 2 5 26 25 26 ------------------------- 5 Schalke 04 14 8 1 5 28 20 25 6 Bayer Leverkusen 15 7 4 4 22 19 25 ------------------------- 7 VfB Stuttgart 15 6 4 5 22 17 22 ------------------------- 8 Hanover 96 15 5 6 4 19 23 21 9 Hertha Berlin 15 4 7 4 22 23 19 10 Hoffenheim 15 5 3 7 16 18 18 11 Cologne 14 5 2 7 22 31 17 12 VfL Wolfsburg 15 5 2 8 21 30 17 13 Mainz 14 4 4 6 21 27 16 14 Nuremberg 14 4 3 7 14 24 15 15 Hamburg SV 14 3 5 6 18 26 14 ------------------------- 16 Kaiserslautern 15 3 5 7 11 19 14 ------------------------- 17 Freiburg 15 3 4 8 20 31 13 18 FC Augsburg 14 2 5 7 12 24 11 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 4 Hamburg SV v Nuremberg (1430) Schalke 04 v FC Augsburg (1630)

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for soccer stories