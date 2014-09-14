Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 14
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 FC Augsburg 1
Hanover 96 2 Hamburg SV 0
Saturday, September 13
Bayern Munich 2 VfB Stuttgart 0
Borussia Dortmund 3 Freiburg 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 Schalke 04 1
Hertha Berlin 1 Mainz 3
Hoffenheim 1 VfL Wolfsburg 1
SC Paderborn 0 Cologne 0
Friday, September 12
Bayer Leverkusen 3 Werder Bremen 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayer Leverkusen 3 2 1 0 9 5 7
2 Bayern Munich 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
3 Hanover 96 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
-------------------------
4 Borussia Dortmund 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
-------------------------
5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 1 2 0 5 2 5
5 SC Paderborn 3 1 2 0 5 2 5
-------------------------
7 Mainz 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
-------------------------
8 Hoffenheim 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
9 Cologne 3 1 2 0 2 0 5
10 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
11 Werder Bremen 3 0 3 0 6 6 3
12 FC Augsburg 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
13 VfL Wolfsburg 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
14 Freiburg 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
15 Hertha Berlin 3 0 1 2 5 9 1
-------------------------
16 Schalke 04 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
-------------------------
17 VfB Stuttgart 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
18 Hamburg SV 3 0 1 2 0 5 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation