May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Monday
Monday, May 2
Werder Bremen 6 VfB Stuttgart 2
Saturday, April 30
Mainz 0 Hamburg SV 0
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Hertha Berlin 1
Bayern Munich 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1
Borussia Dortmund 5 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Hanover 96 1 Schalke 04 3
Hoffenheim 2 FC Ingolstadt 04 1
SV Darmstadt 98 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 2
Friday, April 29
FC Augsburg 0 Cologne 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 32 26 4 2 75 15 82
2 Borussia Dortmund 32 24 5 3 80 31 77
3 Bayer Leverkusen 32 17 6 9 52 36 57
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 32 15 4 13 63 49 49
-------------------------
5 Hertha Berlin 32 14 7 11 41 40 49
6 Schalke 04 32 14 6 12 46 47 48
-------------------------
7 Mainz 32 13 7 12 43 41 46
-------------------------
8 Cologne 32 10 11 11 36 40 41
9 FC Ingolstadt 04 32 10 10 12 30 37 40
10 VfL Wolfsburg 32 10 9 13 43 48 39
11 Hamburg SV 32 10 8 14 37 44 38
12 FC Augsburg 32 9 10 13 40 48 37
13 Hoffenheim 32 9 10 13 38 49 37
14 SV Darmstadt 98 32 8 11 13 36 50 35
15 Werder Bremen 32 9 7 16 49 65 34
-------------------------
16 Eintracht Frankfurt 32 8 9 15 33 51 33
-------------------------
17 VfB Stuttgart 32 9 6 17 48 69 33
R18 Hanover 96 32 6 4 22 29 59 22
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League preliminary round
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation