April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Mainz 1 Hertha Berlin 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Bayern Munich 0 Borussia Dortmund 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 FC Augsburg 2 Cologne 1 Hoffenheim 5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 RB Leipzig 4 Freiburg 0 VfL Wolfsburg 3 FC Ingolstadt 04 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 29 21 6 2 71 15 69 2 RB Leipzig 29 19 4 6 55 30 61 3 Hoffenheim 29 14 12 3 56 31 54 ------------------------- 4 Borussia Dortmund 29 15 8 6 62 33 53 ------------------------- 5 Hertha Berlin 29 13 4 12 37 35 43 ------------------------- 6 Freiburg 29 12 5 12 36 51 41 ------------------------- 7 Cologne 29 10 10 9 42 36 40 ------------------------- 8 Borussia Moenchengladbach 29 11 6 12 37 41 39 9 Eintracht Frankfurt 29 10 8 11 29 33 38 10 Schalke 04 28 10 7 11 37 32 37 11 Bayer Leverkusen 29 10 6 13 42 44 36 12 Werder Bremen 28 10 6 12 44 48 36 13 VfL Wolfsburg 29 9 6 14 30 42 33 14 Hamburg SV 28 9 6 13 28 51 33 15 Mainz 29 9 5 15 37 47 32 ------------------------- 16 FC Augsburg 29 8 8 13 28 46 32 ------------------------- 17 FC Ingolstadt 04 29 8 4 17 31 50 28 18 SV Darmstadt 98 28 4 3 21 19 56 15 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Werder Bremen v Hamburg SV (1330) SV Darmstadt 98 v Schalke 04 (1530)