Saturday.
Kaiserslautern 0 Werder Bremen 0
Nuremberg 2 Hertha Berlin 0
Hoffenheim 0 Hanover 96 0
Freiburg 1 FC Augsburg 0
Schalke 04 3 VfB Stuttgart 1
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Cologne 0
Played on Friday
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Bayern Munich 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 18 12 1 5 44 13 37
2 Schalke 04 18 12 1 5 41 23 37
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 18 11 3 4 28 12 36
-------------------------
4 Borussia Dortmund 17 10 4 3 35 12 34
-------------------------
5 Werder Bremen 18 9 3 6 30 31 30
6 Bayer Leverkusen 17 7 5 5 22 22 26
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 18 5 9 4 20 24 24
-------------------------
8 Hoffenheim 18 6 5 7 19 19 23
9 VfL Wolfsburg 18 7 2 9 24 34 23
10 VfB Stuttgart 18 6 4 8 24 23 22
11 Cologne 18 6 3 9 27 36 21
12 Nuremberg 18 6 3 9 19 28 21
13 Hertha Berlin 18 4 8 6 24 28 20
14 Hamburg SV 17 4 7 6 21 27 19
15 Mainz 17 4 6 7 22 29 18
-------------------------
16 Kaiserslautern 18 3 8 7 13 21 17
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 18 4 4 10 22 39 16
18 FC Augsburg 18 3 6 9 15 29 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Hamburg SV v Borussia Dortmund (1430)
Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz (1630)