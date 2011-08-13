Aug 13 Bundesliga results and standings on
Saturday
Nuremberg 1 Hanover 96 2
Hamburg SV 2 Hertha Berlin 2
Hoffenheim 1 Borussia Dortmund 0
Freiburg 1 Mainz 2
Schalke 04 5 Cologne 1
VfL Wolfsburg 0 Bayern Munich 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Mainz 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
2 Hanover 96 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
3 VfB Stuttgart 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
4 VfL Wolfsburg 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
-------------------------
5 Werder Bremen 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
6 Schalke 04 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
-------------------------
7 Borussia Dortmund 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
-------------------------
8 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
9 Nuremberg 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
10 Hoffenheim 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
11 Bayern Munich 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
12 FC Augsburg 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
13 Freiburg 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
14 Hertha Berlin 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
15 Hamburg SV 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
-------------------------
16 Kaiserslautern 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
17 Bayer Leverkusen 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
-------------------------
18 Cologne 2 0 0 2 1 8 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 13
Borussia Moenchengladbach v VfB Stuttgart (1630)
Sunday, August 14
Kaiserslautern v FC Augsburg (1330)
Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen (1530)