Sept 25 Results and standings from the Bundesliga on Sunday Werder Bremen 2 Hertha Berlin 1 Cologne 2 Hoffenheim 0

Played on Saturday Bayern Munich 3 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Nuremberg 0 FC Augsburg 0 Hanover 96 0 Mainz 1 Borussia Dortmund 2 Schalke 04 4 Freiburg 2 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Kaiserslautern 0

Played on Friday VfB Stuttgart 1 Hamburg SV 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 7 6 0 1 21 1 18 2 Werder Bremen 7 5 1 1 14 7 16 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 5 1 1 9 3 16 ------------------------- 4 Hoffenheim 7 4 0 3 12 7 12 ------------------------- 5 Schalke 04 7 4 0 3 15 12 12 6 Hanover 96 7 3 3 1 8 8 12 ------------------------- 7 VfB Stuttgart 7 3 1 3 10 6 10 ------------------------- 8 Borussia Dortmund 7 3 1 3 9 7 10 9 Nuremberg 7 3 1 3 6 7 10 10 Cologne 7 3 1 3 13 15 10 11 Bayer Leverkusen 7 3 1 3 7 10 10 12 Hertha Berlin 7 2 3 2 9 9 9 13 VfL Wolfsburg 7 3 0 4 8 12 9 14 Mainz 7 2 1 4 9 15 7 15 Kaiserslautern 7 1 2 4 5 10 5 ------------------------- 16 FC Augsburg 7 0 4 3 6 12 4 ------------------------- 17 Freiburg 7 1 1 5 12 22 4 18 Hamburg SV 7 1 1 5 8 18 4

1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation