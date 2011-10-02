Oct 2 Bundesliga results and standings on
Sunday.
Hamburg SV 1 Schalke 04 2
Hanover 96 3 Werder Bremen 2
Played on Saturday
Nuremberg 3 Mainz 3
Bayer Leverkusen 3 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Borussia Dortmund 4 FC Augsburg 0
Hertha Berlin 3 Cologne 0
Hoffenheim 0 Bayern Munich 0
Freiburg 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Played on Friday
Kaiserslautern 0 VfB Stuttgart 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 8 6 1 1 21 1 19
2 Werder Bremen 8 5 1 2 16 10 16
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 8 5 1 2 9 4 16
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 8 5 0 3 17 13 15
-------------------------
5 Hanover 96 8 4 3 1 11 10 15
6 Borussia Dortmund 8 4 1 3 13 7 13
-------------------------
7 VfB Stuttgart 8 4 1 3 12 6 13
-------------------------
8 Hoffenheim 8 4 1 3 12 7 13
9 Bayer Leverkusen 8 4 1 3 10 11 13
10 Hertha Berlin 8 3 3 2 12 9 12
11 Nuremberg 8 3 2 3 9 10 11
12 Cologne 8 3 1 4 13 18 10
13 VfL Wolfsburg 8 3 0 5 9 15 9
14 Mainz 8 2 2 4 12 18 8
15 Freiburg 8 2 1 5 13 22 7
-------------------------
16 Kaiserslautern 8 1 2 5 5 12 5
-------------------------
17 FC Augsburg 8 0 4 4 6 16 4
18 Hamburg SV 8 1 1 6 9 20 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation