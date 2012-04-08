April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Schalke 04 3 Hanover 96 0
Hamburg SV 1 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Played on Saturday
Kaiserslautern 1 Hoffenheim 2
Cologne 1 Werder Bremen 1
Bayern Munich 2 FC Augsburg 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Hertha Berlin 0
Freiburg 2 Nuremberg 2
VfB Stuttgart 4 Mainz 1
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Borussia Dortmund 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 29 20 6 3 66 22 66
2 Bayern Munich 29 20 3 6 69 19 63
3 Schalke 04 29 18 3 8 64 35 57
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 29 15 7 7 41 20 52
-------------------------
5 VfB Stuttgart 29 12 7 10 52 39 43
6 Bayer Leverkusen 29 11 8 10 40 39 41
7 Werder Bremen 29 11 8 10 42 44 41
-------------------------
8 Hanover 96 29 10 11 8 37 42 41
9 VfL Wolfsburg 29 12 4 13 41 52 40
10 Hoffenheim 29 9 10 10 34 40 37
11 Mainz 29 8 9 12 43 48 33
12 Nuremberg 29 9 5 15 27 41 32
13 Freiburg 29 8 8 13 39 55 32
14 Hamburg SV 29 7 10 12 33 51 31
15 FC Augsburg 29 6 12 11 31 44 30
-------------------------
16 Cologne 29 8 5 16 36 59 29
-------------------------
17 Hertha Berlin 29 6 9 14 30 52 27
18 Kaiserslautern 29 3 11 15 18 41 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-7: Europa League
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation