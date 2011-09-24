Sept 24 Results and standings from the
Bundesliga on Saturday
Bayern Munich 3 Bayer Leverkusen 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Nuremberg 0
FC Augsburg 0 Hanover 96 0
Mainz 1 Borussia Dortmund 2
Schalke 04 4 Freiburg 2
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Kaiserslautern 0
Played on Friday
VfB Stuttgart 1 Hamburg SV 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 7 6 0 1 21 1 18
2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 5 1 1 9 3 16
3 Werder Bremen 6 4 1 1 12 6 13
-------------------------
4 Hoffenheim 6 4 0 2 12 5 12
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 7 4 0 3 15 12 12
6 Hanover 96 7 3 3 1 8 8 12
-------------------------
7 VfB Stuttgart 7 3 1 3 10 6 10
-------------------------
8 Borussia Dortmund 7 3 1 3 9 7 10
9 Nuremberg 7 3 1 3 6 7 10
10 Bayer Leverkusen 7 3 1 3 7 10 10
11 Hertha Berlin 6 2 3 1 8 7 9
12 VfL Wolfsburg 7 3 0 4 8 12 9
13 Cologne 6 2 1 3 11 15 7
14 Mainz 7 2 1 4 9 15 7
15 Kaiserslautern 7 1 2 4 5 10 5
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 7 0 4 3 6 12 4
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 7 1 1 5 12 22 4
18 Hamburg SV 7 1 1 5 8 18 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Cologne v Hoffenheim (1330)
Werder Bremen v Hertha Berlin (1530)
