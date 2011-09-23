Sept 23 Result and standings from the Bundesliga on Friday VfB Stuttgart 1 Hamburg SV 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 6 5 0 1 18 1 15 2 Werder Bremen 6 4 1 1 12 6 13 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 6 4 1 1 8 3 13 ------------------------- 4 Hoffenheim 6 4 0 2 12 5 12 ------------------------- 5 Hanover 96 6 3 2 1 8 8 11 6 VfB Stuttgart 7 3 1 3 10 6 10 ------------------------- 7 Bayer Leverkusen 6 3 1 2 7 7 10 ------------------------- 8 Nuremberg 6 3 1 2 6 6 10 9 Schalke 04 6 3 0 3 11 10 9 10 Hertha Berlin 6 2 3 1 8 7 9 11 Borussia Dortmund 6 2 1 3 7 6 7 12 Cologne 6 2 1 3 11 15 7 13 Mainz 6 2 1 3 8 13 7 14 VfL Wolfsburg 6 2 0 4 7 12 6 15 Kaiserslautern 6 1 2 3 5 9 5 ------------------------- 16 Freiburg 6 1 1 4 10 18 4 ------------------------- 17 Hamburg SV 7 1 1 5 8 18 4 18 FC Augsburg 6 0 3 3 6 12 3

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5-6: Europa League

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16: Relegation play-off

17-18: Relegation

Playing on Saturday Borussia Moenchengladbach v Nuremberg (1330) FC Augsburg v Hanover 96 (1330) Mainz v Borussia Dortmund (1330) Schalke 04 v Freiburg (1330) VfL Wolfsburg v Kaiserslautern (1330) Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen (1630)

Playing on Sunday Cologne v Hoffenheim (1330) Werder Bremen v Hertha Berlin (1530)

