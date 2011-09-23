Sept 23 Result and standings from the Bundesliga
on Friday
VfB Stuttgart 1 Hamburg SV 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 6 5 0 1 18 1 15
2 Werder Bremen 6 4 1 1 12 6 13
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 6 4 1 1 8 3 13
-------------------------
4 Hoffenheim 6 4 0 2 12 5 12
-------------------------
5 Hanover 96 6 3 2 1 8 8 11
6 VfB Stuttgart 7 3 1 3 10 6 10
-------------------------
7 Bayer Leverkusen 6 3 1 2 7 7 10
-------------------------
8 Nuremberg 6 3 1 2 6 6 10
9 Schalke 04 6 3 0 3 11 10 9
10 Hertha Berlin 6 2 3 1 8 7 9
11 Borussia Dortmund 6 2 1 3 7 6 7
12 Cologne 6 2 1 3 11 15 7
13 Mainz 6 2 1 3 8 13 7
14 VfL Wolfsburg 6 2 0 4 7 12 6
15 Kaiserslautern 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
-------------------------
16 Freiburg 6 1 1 4 10 18 4
-------------------------
17 Hamburg SV 7 1 1 5 8 18 4
18 FC Augsburg 6 0 3 3 6 12 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Playing on Saturday
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Nuremberg (1330)
FC Augsburg v Hanover 96 (1330)
Mainz v Borussia Dortmund (1330)
Schalke 04 v Freiburg (1330)
VfL Wolfsburg v Kaiserslautern (1330)
Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen (1630)
Playing on Sunday
Cologne v Hoffenheim (1330)
Werder Bremen v Hertha Berlin (1530)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Please double click on the news links below:
for more soccer stories