Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund and Germany winger Marco Reus has been fined more than half a million euros for repeatedly driving without a licence, Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old international was allegedly stopped by police several times and received speeding tickets on at least five occasions since 2011 before authorities realised he had been driving without a licence ever since.
"I decided back then to take that road but the reasons I did it are something I cannot really understand today," Reus was quoted as saying in the German paper.
Dortmund's prosecutor's office said the fine was 540,000 euros (£426,814) related to incidents from 2011 until this March.
"Today I know that I was too naive and that it was stupid. I have learned my lesson and this will not happen again," Reus said.
The club could not be immediately reached for a comment.
Reus, who missed Germany's World Cup triumph in July after picking up an injury in the final warmup game, is a transfer target of several major European clubs.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
LONDON A showdown between England and New Zealand in November looks unlikely after the Barbarians confirmed on Wednesday that they would face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Nov. 4.