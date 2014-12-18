Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates a goal against Paderborn during the Bundesliga first division soccer match in Paderborn November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Borussia Dortmund and Germany winger Marco Reus has been fined more than half a million euros for repeatedly driving without a licence, Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old international was allegedly stopped by police several times and received speeding tickets on at least five occasions since 2011 before authorities realised he had been driving without a licence ever since.

"I decided back then to take that road but the reasons I did it are something I cannot really understand today," Reus was quoted as saying in the German paper.

Dortmund's prosecutor's office said the fine was 540,000 euros (£426,814) related to incidents from 2011 until this March.

"Today I know that I was too naive and that it was stupid. I have learned my lesson and this will not happen again," Reus said.

The club could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Reus, who missed Germany's World Cup triumph in July after picking up an injury in the final warmup game, is a transfer target of several major European clubs.

