* Reus suffers bruised foot on Germany duty
* Forward fit in time for Saturday league action
BERLIN, Sept 12 Borussia Dortmund forward Marco
Reus will be fit to play against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday
after a foot injury picked up in Germany's 2-1 victory over
Austria in a 2014 World Cup qualifier turned out to be bruising.
Reus fired Germany into a 44th minute lead on Tuesday but
was injured in the process.
"Reus suffered only a bruise in his foot. That is the result
of a medical check today," Dortmund said on Wednesday. "His
participation in the league game against Bayer Leverkusen on
Saturday is not in danger."
The German footballer of the year joined two-times defending
Bundesliga champions Dortmund from Borussia Moenchengladbach in
the close season in a deal reportedly worth 17 million euros
($21.84 million).
Dortmund are in sixth place in the standings on four points
from two games, two behind leaders Bayern Munich, with Reus
having scored once.
($1 = 0.7785 euros)
