HAMBURG, Germany Nov 9 Germany forward Marco Reus will miss the friendly in Ukraine on Friday but should be back against Netherlands four days later, Germany coach Joachim Loew said on Wednesday.

The in-form Borussia Moenchengladbach striker will not travel with the team to Kiev because of a stomach virus and is the second forward to be ruled out with Miroslav Klose also missing the first of two friendlies this month.

"Some thoughts I have had now need to be changed because I had planned to have both Klose and Reus and maybe even starting with both of them in Ukraine," Loew told reporters.

"These were my thoughts but I need to rethink this as they will hopefully join the team on Saturday," said Loew after the unveiling of Germany's Euro 2012 strip, a v-neck white top with three thin diagonal stripes in the colours of the German flag.

Loew had said he was interested in playing a 4-4-2 formation and trying out a two-pronged attack despite having chosen to field one forward for the past two years in his favoured 4-2-3-1 system.

The 51-year-old said he would still experiment in the friendlies despite the absences, which also include the injured Bastian Schweinsteiger.

"Our team is well-oiled, much better than two years ago. The philosophy has gone deeper," he said. "The foundation has been laid correctly and that allows me to vary our game a bit in those two matches."

He ruled out, however, using players who are active in European competitions with their clubs for the full 90 minutes over both matches.

"Players still competing in the Champions league will not play over 90 minutes twice. Maybe they come in later or even after halftime." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)