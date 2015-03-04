BERLIN, March 4 Borussia Dortmund breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday when they found out that Germany winger Marco Reus' thigh injury turned out to be only a dead leg.

Reus, who had an injury-plagued 2014 that also saw him miss the World Cup, was hurt midway through the first half of the 2-0 German Cup last-16 win at Dynamo Dresden on Tuesday and had to go off.

Officials feared the injury may rule him out for a long while but the club said the latest checks showed he had sustained a minor dead leg.

It is not yet known whether Reus, who has scored seven goals in 13 Bundesliga games this season and last month extended his contract to 2019, will be fit for Saturday's game against Hamburg SV.

The player, who sustained torn ankle ligaments in November, has been in stellar form recently as Dortmund have recovered from a bad start to the season by climbing to 10th in the table with four wins in four games.

Dortmund face Juventus later this month in a Champions League last 16 return match after having lost the first leg 2-1 in Italy. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)