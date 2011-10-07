(Updates with club confirmation)
BERLIN Oct 7 Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben,
who has only just returned from a five-week injury lay-off,
underwent groin surgery on Friday and will be out for 10 days,
the Bundesliga leaders said.
Bayern said the 27-year-old Dutchman, who had only recently
recovered from groin inflammation that had kept him out since
August, had seen Bayern's team doctor after pulling out of the
Dutch squad for the Euro 2012 qualifiers against Moldova and
Sweden on Wednesday.
"The medical team expects Arjen Robben to return to training
in 10 days," Bayern said in a statement. It said groin surgery
was necessary due to the inflammation.
Robben, who helped Bayern to the league and German Cup
double as well as reaching the 2010 Champions League final in
his first season, has been plagued by injuries since Netherlands
lost in the 2010 World Cup final to Spain.
